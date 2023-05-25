Governor Signs Largest Tax Relief Plan in Florida History

Florida - Thursday May 25, 2023: Governor DeSantis Thursday signed what his administration is calling the largest tax relief plan in Florida’s history, HB 7063 provides $1.3 billion in tax relief to Florida families.

The tax relief package includes a permanent exemption for baby and toddler necessities such as strollers, cribs, diapers, and baby wipes. Other items permanently exempt from sales tax will include oral hygiene products like toothbrushes and toothpaste and firearm safety devices.

It also includes two back-to-school sales tax holidays lasting 14 days each, two disaster preparedness sales tax holidays lasting 14 days each, and a freedom summer sales tax holiday on recreational items and children’s toys that will last from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Permanent sales tax exemptions included in the tax relief package will save Florida families nearly $234 million, according to a release from the Governor's Office.

Sales tax holidays included in the tax relief package for the 2023–2024 fiscal year:

• Back-to-School sales tax holidays will take place July 24 – August 6, 2023, and January 1 – January 14, 2024.

• Disaster Preparedness sales tax holidays will take place May 27 – June 9, 2023, and August 26 – September 8, 2023.

• The Freedom Summer sales tax holiday lasts from Memorial Day through Labor Day of this year.

• The Tools and Equipment sales tax holiday will take place from September 2 – September 8, 2023.