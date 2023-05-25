Indian River State College Fall Semester Registration is Now Open

Fort Pierce - Thursday May 25, 2023: Fall semester registration at Indian River State College (IRSC) is now open. Students are encouraged to register early to ensure they are ready when classes begin on August 16. A comprehensive college, IRSC offers more than 100 educational options that range from career training programs (developing skills in a year or less) to four-year Bachelor’s Degree programs.

Five IRSC campuses are within a 20-minute drive for most Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County residents. Students also may choose from hundreds of online courses. Students are encouraged to view the Fall 2023 Main Session course schedule here prior to registration.

Financial aid is available to those who qualify—91% of IRSC students graduate without debt! The College awarded more than $40 million in financial aid last year alone.

New students can follow these five steps to get started at IRSC:



Visit irsc.edu to complete the application for admission.



Submit high school and college transcripts.



Apply for financial aid and scholarships. Begin here.



Connect with a Student Success Coach to complete admissions and register for classes.

Student Success Coaches are available at all five campuses and by phone or text to assist with completing the IRSC application, filling out financial aid forms, and more. Connect with them through the Qless system.

Important dates to remember for the Fall semester:



July 31: Priority deadline for receipt of transcripts, residency, and financial aid documents



August 14: New Student Orientation at the Massey Campus in Fort Pierce



August 15: Last day to register and pay



August 16: Classes begin

For more information, email info@irsc.edu or call the Student Communications Center at 1-866-792-4772.

A leader in education and innovation, Indian River State College transforms lives by offering high-quality, affordable and accessible education to the residents of Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties through traditional and online delivery.

IRSC is a recipient of the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges. The College serves nearly 22,000 students annually.