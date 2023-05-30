AAA: Florida Gas Prices Rise

Florida - Tuesday May 30, 2023: Florida gas prices increased slightly last week as an estimated 2.1 million Floridians were forecast to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend.

The Florida average price on Memorial Day was $3.41 per gallon. That's was the 7th-highest Memorial Day gas price in 20 years, and $1.16 per gallon less than last year's holiday.

"Florida gas prices dipped down to $3.38 per gallon last week, but rebounded a few pennies per gallon by the holiday weekend," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices are likely to fluctuate like this throughout the summer travel season. However, we may have already seen the highest prices of this year, unless a major hurricane affects refinery operations along the gulf coast."

Florida's daily average price reached a 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon on April 21st. Last year, Florida gas prices reached an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon in June 2022. During that time, oil prices reached $123.70 per barrel, due to the effects Russia's invasion of Ukraine had on global oil supplies. A significant difference compared to last Friday's closing price of $72.67 per barrel.

Regional Florida Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.61), Naples ($3.50), Miami ($3.49)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.21), Panama City ($3.30), Pensacola ($3.32)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

