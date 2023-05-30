Bill Curbing Windshield Replacement Schemes Signed into Law

Florida - Tuesday May 30, 2023: A bill aimed at curbing windshield replacement schemes has been signed into law by the Governor.

SB 1002 was signed into law late last week and immediately revises automotive windshield replacement practices.

The new law prohibits a replacement service provider from offering an inducement to a customer for using their business. It also prohibits consumers from entering an assignment of post-loss benefits (AOB) contract for the replacement and calibration of the windshield.

SB1002 was introduced by Senator Linda Stewart (D – Orlando) who said - “It’s taken 5 years to get it this far, and I would like to thank all of those involved in the long journey to this achievement. I believe we have crafted an excellent product that will put an immediate stop to inappropriate business practices that drive up premiums. Over the last decade we’ve seen litigation over glass repairs increase by 4000% and now we have taken a major step in combatting one of the root causes in ever increasing auto insurance rates.”

Additionally, the law updates statute to reflect new driver assistance technologies imbedded in windshields and language to combat a practice known as ”steering”. Newly replaced windshields will now need to receive recalibration, or vehicle owners must receive from the service provider a notice that a recalibration is necessary for all systems in their car to work properly. New language defining “steering” will prohibit a third party, which serves as a referral service for replacement claims, from directing consumers to a preferred vendor.

“This bill gets our windshield replacement policies up to date with the current times and further ensures consumer protections through notice of need for recalibration. Through these new requirements for replacements, the removal of AOB’s, and the prohibition on steering, I believe this new law will greatly benefit consumers, and ultimately lead to rate relief,” said Stewart.