Governor Appoints Christine Bandín to Serve as Judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court

WQCS | By WQCS
Published May 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT
Christine Bandín and the 11th Circuit Judicial Court in Miami

Florida - Tuesday May 30, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Christine Bandín to serve as a Judge on the on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in Miami.

Bandín has served as a Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court since her appointment in 2019.

Previously, she was a partner at Shutts & Bowen, LLP. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and her juris doctor from the University of Miami. Bandín fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Alan Fine.

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS