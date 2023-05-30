Governor DeSantis Signs 10 Bills into Law
Florida - Governor DeSantis has signed the following 10 bills into law:
CS/CS/HB 139 – Benefits, Training, and Employment for Veterans and Their Spouses
CS/HB 485 – Veterans’ Services and Recognition
CS/HB 621 – Death Benefits for Active Duty Servicemembers
CS/HB 635 – Dental Services for Veterans
CS/HB 1125 – Interstate Education Compacts
CS/HB 1127 – Public Records and Meetings
CS/CS/HB 1285 – Florida State Guard
SB 274 – Nursing Education Pathway for Military Combat Medics
CS/SB 574 – Termination of Agreements by a Servicemember
CS/SB 732 – Collegiate Purple Star Campuses