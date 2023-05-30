PSL: Two Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide; Baby Found Alive

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday May 30, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) are investigating what they suspect was an apparent murder-suicide in the 5500 Block of NW East Torino Parkway.

According to a release from PSLPD received a call from a family member asking that they check on the welfare of an adult male at that address.

Officers responded at 11:45 a.m. Saturday May 27. When they arrived the residence was locked, but they could hear the sounds of a baby crying, and through a rear sliding door, they saw two adults who appeared to be dead, lying on the floor inside.

The officers forced their way into the home through the locked front door. They found the crying baby, un-harmed, in a crib. The infant is now with a family member.

"It appears at this time, an adult female was killed by an adult male who then took his own life," states the release. "Detectives believe the two adults were romantically involved."

Investigators obtained a search warrant, took statements from neighbors and collected evidence at the scene. However they are "not currently looking for anyone else who may have been involved,: states the release.