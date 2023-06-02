St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation Hosts the 23rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Fort Pierce - Friday June 2, 2023: The St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a variety of activities to commemorate the 23rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration. Recognized as U.S. federal holiday by President Biden in 2021, Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Juneteenth is an annual celebration that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. Although President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863 to free all slaves, news of the emancipation did not reach enslaved people in Florida until May 20, 1865 and Texas until June 19, 1865 – two and a half years later.

Activities planned for St. Lucie County’s Juneteenth Celebration include:



Community Celebration of Freedom on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Lawnwood Stadium, 1805 Quincy Ave. in Fort Pierce. Activities will be held on the backside of the stadium. This fun-filled day for the entire community will include performances, live music, food vendors, children’s activities, adult craft area, product vendors, resource vendors and much more.



Uncrowned Queens and Kings Event on Tuesday, June 13 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce. The Juneteenth Committee honors unsung men and women in our community. These notable individuals have made considerable differences in their homes, families, churches, businesses and neighborhoods. Light refreshments will be served.

Juneteenth Peace Walk on Friday, June 16 from 9 to 10 a.m. Participants will line up at 8:30 a.m. on 25th Street and Avenue Q and ending at 13th Street and Avenue M.

This community celebration is being organized by St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department. For more information or to become a vendor for this event please contact the Parks and Recreation staff at 772-462-1844.