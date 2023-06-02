Treasure Coast Food Bank to Host 2nd Annual Summer Hunger Online Auction, June 5-12

Treasure Coast - Friday June 2, 2023: Treasure Coast Food Bank, the largest hunger relief organization and only food bank serving Martin, Indian River, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties, is hosting its 2nd Annual Summer Hunger Online Auction from June 5-12, 2023, to support food insecure families.

An array of items and packages donated by local businesses, artists and individuals on the Treasure Coast will be available to bid on beginning Monday, June 5, at 8 a.m. Every dollar spent at the auction will provide eight meals to a child, family or senior in need. Bidding will close at noon on Monday, June 12.

“We rely on the generosity and support of local businesses and individuals to help provide food and resources for those in our community,” said Judith Cruz, Treasure Coast Food Bank President and CEO. “Each week we’re able to provide meals for nearly 250,000 individuals. The Summer Hunger Online Auction is an opportunity for the greater community to get involved, learn about our mission and contribute in our effort to end hunger on the Treasure Coast.”

The Summer Hunger Online Auction is sponsored by Bev Smith Toyota. To learn more about the auction and to bid, visit stophunger.org/auction. Auction items include Walt Disney World Park Hopper Tickets; golfing at The Yacht and Country Club in Stuart, Fla; a private fishing charter with Catch of the Day Charters; and more.

Other highlights are:



Bougie Bags & Bling – Get styling with this package that includes: (2) Introstem hand and body cream; (1) a pair of Brighton earnings; (1) gold snakeskin pattern pinky cross-body purse



A World of Color – Immerse yourself in colorful artistry with this amazing original oil painting by JP Stamos



Blue Topaz Necklace – Treat yourself or someone you love to this blue topaz drop necklace with a 14 kt gold chain.

Last year, the auction raised more than $16,000, enough food to provide 131,576 meals. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the auction will support Treasure Coast Food Bank’s outreach efforts and programs, including the Summer Feeding Program which serves thousands of children during the summer when the school lunches they rely on are no longer available.

Bidding begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 5, and ends at noon on Monday, June 12. See all the available items and register to bid at stophunger.org/auction. Anyone wanting to donate an item to the auction may contact Alexandra Lord at 772-446-1765 or alord@tcfoodbank.org.