Governor Awards More Than $15 Million to Five Rural Communities Through the Rural Infrastructure Fund

Florida - Sunday June 4, 2023: Governor DeSantis has awarded more than $15 million in awards to five rural communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program to support community economic development projects that will strengthen public infrastructure and expand job opportunities for residents.

“These infrastructure investments will pave the way for new job opportunities and business growth for Floridians," said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Administered by the Department of Economic Opportunity, the RIF program facilitates the planning, preparing, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities. Funded projects encourage job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.

“Florida is fortunate to be led by Governor DeSantis, who understands the tremendous impact public infrastructure investments have on Florida’s rural communities,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Acting Secretary Meredith Ivey. “Thanks to the Governor, these investments will fuel economic development and offer Floridians a brighter future.”

The following communities will receive awards through the RIF program:



Jackson County ($3,375,600) – to extend water and wastewater lines to a project site and construct two stormwater treatment ponds to support the site's development and create up to 150 jobs and $27 million in capital investment.



City of Macclenny ($1,173,000) – to complete critical improvements and upgrades to the City of Macclenny's deteriorating water treatment plant at Northeast Florida State Hospital to create 40 new jobs and $22 million in capital investments.



City of Fort Meade ($969,900) – to make stormwater improvements in the city's historic downtown commercial corridor to reduce flooding and improve stormwater management to retain jobs and draw new businesses to the area.



City of Umatilla ($482,500) – to provide increased water and sewer service capacity to the Umatilla Industrial Park to create 10 new jobs and provide $12 million in capital investment.

