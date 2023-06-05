SLCSO Marine Patrol Rescue Stranded Swimmers from Jetty Rocks at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park

Fort Pierce - Monday June 5, 2023: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Marine Patrol rescued a half dozen swimmers stranded on the slippery North Jetty rocks at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park last week.

With the assistance of the St. Lucie County Fire District, and a nearby lifeguard, the SLCSO Marine Unit and a SWAT medic responded to the scene shortly before noon last Monday on Memorial Day.

The young men and women were uninjured and brought back to shore with out further incident.

“Unfortunately, what transpired yesterday happens far too often when swimmers don’t take into account the dangers that the slippery North Jetty rocks and swift current pose,” said Sheriff Ken Mascara. “While we strongly encourage all beachgoers to stay clear of these rocks for their safety, we are also thankful there were no serious injuries in this incident.”

VIEW the rescue effort on the SLCSO's Facebook page here: https://fb.watch/kZNJw3uz9L/

