Governor Veto's 2 Bills, Signs 12 Others

Florida - Wednesday June 7, 2023: The Governor has vetoed the following two bills:

CS/CS/SB 230 – Health Care Practitioner Titles and Designations

CS/HB 385 – Professional Counselors Licensure Compact

To view the transmittal letters, click here.

The following 12 bills were signed into law

CS/HB 133 – Fees in Lieu of Security Deposits

CS/HB 179 – Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act

CS/CS/CS/HB 391 – Home Health Aides for Medically Fragile Children

CS/CS/HB 783 – Opioid Abatement

CS/HB 959 – Dosage Form Animal Health Products

CS/HB 965 – Driver License, Identification Card, and Motor Vehicle Registration

CS/CS/HB 1123 – Commercial Service Airport Transparency and Accountability

CS/HB 1397 – Regional Transportation Planning

CS/SB 552 – Public Records

CS/SB 664 – Contracts Entered into by the Department of Children and Families

CS/SB 726 – Library Cooperative Grants

CS/CS/SB 1480 – Grants for Nonprofit Organization Safety

