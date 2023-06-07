Martin County: Rural Lifestyle in Compliance with Martin County’s Comp Plan

Martin County - Wednesday June 7, 2023: Governor DeSantis and his cabinet have sided with Martin County and affirmed that the Rural Lifestyle Text Amendment is in compliance with the county’s Comprehensive Plan.

In essence. they agreed with the Martin County Commissioners that it’s ok to have a general store, so residents and guests don't have to travel out to Publix for basic goods.

In the case of Atlantic Fields, future residents of the community will be able to shop at a general store. Everyone else will have the benefit of:

• having 800 acres of agricultural land placed into permanent preservation

• a million-dollar facility which will provide a new public access to the Atlantic Ridge Preserve State Park

• 125 acres of habitat restoration

• Preservation and relocation of the historic Hobe Sound train station into downtown Hobe Sound for everyone to enjoy.

The Governor also signed SB 540 which allows the prevailing party in a Comprehensive Plan challenge, like Rural Lifestyle or Costco, the ability to recover legal costs, if challenged.