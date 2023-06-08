KFF: Florida Leads the Country in Number of People Disenrolled from Medicaid

Florida - Thursday June 6, 2023: Florida leads the country in the number of people disenrolled from Medicaid, according to a report released by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a non-profit organization that focuses on national health.

During the public health emergency brought on by the Covid pandemic, states were not allowed to disenroll people from Medicaid. However that ended when the health emergency was declared over on May 11. Florida and other states began reviewing their Medicaid rolls and disenrolling anyone who no longer qualified.

Data from 12 states shows that over half a million people who formally had Medicaid coverage have been disenrolled, 54% of them are Floridians where nearly 250,000 people have lost their Medicaid coverage. Arkansas was second where 73,000 people lost coverage.

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) /

Procedural Disenrollments

Florida also ranked high in the number of procedural disenrollments. Procedural disenrollments occur when people are disenrolled because they did not complete the enrollment process and may or may not still be eligible for Medicaid.

The share of procedural disenrollments exceeded 80% in Florida, Arkansas, Indiana, and West Virginia, and was nearly 55% in Iowa.

High procedural disenrollments raise concerns in light of a recent KFF survey which found that nearly two-thirds of current Medicaid enrollees said they did not have a change in income or circumstance in the past year that would make them ineligible for Medicaid.

While it is possible that some people are not completing the renewal process because they have other coverage, the survey findings suggest many of the people whose coverage was terminated for procedural reasons in the past month likely remain eligible.