Treasure Coast Food Bank: Summer Meals Program Helps Parents Feed their Children while Schools are Closed

Treasure Coast Food Bank /

Fort Pierce - Thursday June 8, 2023: Parents needing help to feed their kids in the wake of high food costs this summer can find it through Treasure Coast Food Bank’s Summer Meals program.

Breakfasts, lunches and snacks will be available at sites across the Treasure Coast for all kids 18 and younger at no cost to them. The program began on Monday, June 5, and runs through Aug. 4, 2023.

“We know the high cost of food is hurting many peoples’ ability to have enough nutritious food for themselves and their families, and that problem only gets worse when school closes and children no longer have access to school cafeterias,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “Our Summer Meals program is vitally important for helping families fill that need.”

In addition to Treasure Coast Food Bank’s own sites in Martin and St. Lucie counties, Treasure Coast Food Bank has partnered with organizations throughout the region to provide easy access for families. Locations include community centers, churches, libraries, and summer camps.

Find a location near you by visiting https://stophunger.org/summermeals-sites.

Each weekday, kids can walk into a Summer Meals site for a fresh, nutritious meal. Typically, the meals include fresh-made sandwiches and wraps, hand-made salads, and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, along with milk and juice. All the meals are made daily in Treasure Coast Food Bank’s Food Production Kitch.

Treasure Coast Food Bank plans to continue adding additional sites for Summer Meals throughout the summer, so parents are encouraged to check frequently for sites convenient to them.

Anyone wanting to learn more about becoming a Summer Meals site may visit www.stophunger.org/summermeals for requirements.