Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WQCS News

Governor Signs Twelve Bills into Law

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 9, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
WQCS
/

Florida - Friday June 9, 2023: Governor DeSantis has signed the following 12 bills into law:

CS/CS/SB 376 – Automatic Sealing of Criminal History Records and Making Confidential and Exempt Related Court Records

CS/SB 384 – Violent Offenses Committed Against Criminal Defense Attorneys

SB 508 – Problem-Solving Courts

CS/SB 612 – Blood Clot and Pulmonary Embolism Policy Workgroup

CS/SB 7024 - Retirement

CS/CS/HB 67 – Protection of Specified Personnel

CS/HB 319 – Interference with Sporting or Entertainment Events

CS/CS/HB 365 – Controlled Substances

CS/CS/CS/HB 425 – Transportation

HB 829 – Operation and Administration of the Baker Act

CS/HB 1221 – Broadband Internet Service Providers

CS/HB 7041 – Space Florida

To view the transmittal letters, click here.

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS