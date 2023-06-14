Governor Signs Seventeen Bills into Law
Florida - Wednesday June 14, 2023: Governor DeSantis has signed the following 17 bills into law:
CS/CS/HB 213 – Limitation of Actions Involving Real Estate Appraisers and Appraisal Management Companies
CS/CS/HB 327 – Fire Sprinkler System Projects
CS/HB 329 – Electronic Monitoring of Persons Charged with or Convicted of Offenses Involving Schools or Students
CS/CS/HB 331 – Liens and Bonds
HB 407 – Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern
HB 567 – Lake Padgett Estates Independent Special District, Pasco County
CS/CS/HB 919 – Homeowners’ Associations
CS/CS/SB 226 - Support for Dependent Children
CS/SB 242 - Fiscal Accountability
CS/SB 286 - Legal Instruments
CS/CS/SB 312 - Insurance
CS/CS/CS/SB 418 - Insurance
SB 596 – The Board of Governors of the State University System
CS/CS/SB 600 – Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors
CS/SB 676 – Level 2 Background Screenings
SB 736 – Controlled Substances
SB 892 – State Minimum Wage