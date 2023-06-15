2PM Thursday - Tropical Wave Off African Coast Given a 20% Chance of Formation in the Next 7 Days

NOAA /

Florida - Thursday June 15, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has its eye on a tropical wave off the African Coast in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

According to the 2 p.m. Thursday June 15th 7-Day Outlook , this wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa Thursday night and early Friday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves generally westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of next week.

They give it a 20% chance of formation in the next 7 days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.