DEP: Prescribed Burn Planned for Savannas Preserves State Park Today

Port St. Lucie - Thursday June 15, 2023: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Savannas Preserve State Park will conduct a prescribed burn today, on Thursday June 15th, weather permitting.

The prescribed burn will consist of approximately 325 acres of pine flatwoods east of Savanna Club. Prescribed fires are only conducted when weather parameters are suitable. The final decision to burn is made daily, after reviewing the Predicted Fire Weather forecast for that particular day and after obtaining a burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service.

Prescribed burning mimics natural fire cycles to restore healthy forests and natural communities, reduce undergrowth that accumulates over time and decreases the potential for wildfire. Burned lands experience an increase in native wildflowers, birds and other wildlife.

To learn more about prescribed burning, visit www.goodfires.org.

For more information on Florida’s award-winning state parks, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org.