Jason Steele Appointed to the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners

Brevard County - Thursday June 15, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Jason Steele to the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners.

Jason Steele - Steele, of Melbourne, is the Director of Government Relations at Smith & Associates. He served as a Representative in the Florida House of Representatives from 1980 to 1982 and was previously appointed as a member of the Enterprise Florida and Space Florida Boards of Directors.

Steele is active in the community as a founding member of the Space Coast Tiger Bay Club, past president of the Melbourne Association of Realtors, and a member of the Melbourne/Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce. Steele earned his associate degree from Broward College.