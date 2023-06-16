Friday 2PM: NHC - Tropical Wave Heading West; 60% Chance of Cyclone Formation Within 7 Days

NOAA /

Florida - Friday June 16, 2023: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the movement of a Tropical Wave off the African coast moving west toward the Caribbean

In its 2 p.m. Friday 7-Day Tropical Weather Outlook the NHC reports that the tropical wave was located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. It was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle portions of next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.