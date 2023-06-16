Patient at Lawnwood Hospital Wounded by a Self Inflicted Gunshot

Fort Pierce - Friday June 16, 2023: The Fort Pierce Police Department reports that a patient armed with a firearm shot and wounded himself shortly before noon on Thursday, June 15.

Two FPPD officers who are assigned to the hospital were in the facility, and two other officers also were there handling an unrelated call.

According to a release from the FPPD, the officers attempted to speak with the patient and calm him down, however the man proceed to shot himself.

He was provided with immediate care from hospital staff and was still being treated late Thursday afternoon.

There were no other injuries during the incident.

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital is continuing to operate on its normal schedule.

This remains an open investigation.

Hospital-related questions about the incident should be directed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital at (772) 461-4000.