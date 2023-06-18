Martin County Health: Hurricane Season is Here, Time to Prepare for Your Health

Martin County Sunday June 18, 2023: The Atlantic Hurricane Season is here, and the experiences of last year’s Hurricanes Ian and Nicole are still fresh in the minds of Floridians.

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County encourages residents to prepare now to protect their health during hurricane season.

Special Needs Registry : If you know or care for an individual with a disability or special need, such as a medical condition that requires assistance but not hospitalization, you should pre-register with the Martin County Special Needs Shelter Registry. Martin County Emergency Management will notify registered residents when there is an evacuation. Again, you must register in advance so emergency planners can contact you during an emergency. For more information, call 772-287-1652.



Keep Track of Your Medications: After a storm, you may have limited supplies of prescription medications, and your local pharmacy might be closed. You need a list of each prescription medication you take, its dosing instructions, and the name and contact information of the prescribing doctor. Keep this information updated and with you when a storm threatens and bring your medications with you for an evacuation.



Update Your Contact List: Ensure you bring an updated list of all important contacts, including doctors, friends, relatives, and out-of-state friends. Designate one person who can relay to others about your evacuation and health status and serve as a point of contact for others trying to reach you.



Know Your Equipment: After a storm, many people are hurt or killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from unsafe generators and the use of potentially dangerous equipment, like chainsaws or other unfamiliar equipment. Learning to use tools before a storm is safer than in a chaotic aftermath. Now is the time to read your owner’s manuals and learn how to use each tool safely.

