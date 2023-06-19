PSLPD: Woman Robbed at Gunpoint by Passenger of Vehicle that Bumped Her from Behind

Port St. Lucie - Friday June 16, 2023: A 49-year-old woman was robbed last Friday morning by the passenger in a vehicle that had just bumped her from behind.

It happened in the 3000 block of SW Yale Street. Port St. Lucie Police(PSLPD) responded at 10:12 a.m.

The woman driving eastbound on Yale Street when when a vehicle occupied by two black males bumped her from behind., states the release from the PSLPD.

She stopped, got out of her car to check the damage. The other vehicle also stopped and the passenger of that vehicle got out, wearing a hoody and mask, and held her at gunpoint, stealing the her wallet with her credit cards and cash. She was not injured during the incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model white Buick. It was last seen driving towards SW Port St. Lucie Blvd and SW Darwin Blvd.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call PSLPD Detective Singleton at 772-344-4314.