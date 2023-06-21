Disturbance #1, Right Behind Bret, Likely to Become a Tropical Depression in the Next Couple of Days

Florida - Wednesday June 21, 2023: The National Hurricane Center predicts that Disturbance #1, which is right behind Tropical Storm Bret in the middle of the tropical Atlantic, will likely form into a tropical depression during the next couple of days

1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL93): Satellite images indicate that the broad area of low pressure located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles has become better organized overnight.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next couple of days. This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic through the early part of the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.