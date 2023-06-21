Coast Guard sets Port Condition WHISKEY for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico - Wednesday June 21, 2023: The Coast Guard Captain of the Port San Juan set Port Condition WHISKEY effective 8 p.m. Tuesday for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgins Islands due to Tropical Storm Bret.

The Captain of the Port San Juan strongly cautions the maritime community to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions as Tropical Storm Bret makes its way into the Caribbean.

During Port Condition WHISKEY, port facilities are currently open to all commercial traffic and all transfer operations may continue while WHISKEY remains in effect.

Pleasure craft are advised to seek safe harbor. Maritime and port facilities are reminded to review and update their heavy weather response plans and make any additional preparations needed to adequately prepare in case of a potential impact to the area.

During Port Condition WHISKEY, mariners are advised there are no safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum. All ocean-going commercial vessels greater than 500 gross tons should make plans for departing the port no later than the setting of Port Condition YANKEE. Vessels wishing to remain in port are required to apply to the Captain of the Port for approval.

The Coast Guard is advising the public of these important safety messages:

Secure belongings. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or to sustaining damage. Trailer-able boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, lifejackets and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

Stay clear of beaches. Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by hurricanes. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe.

Be prepared. Area residents should be prepared by developing a family plan, creating a disaster supply kit, having a place to go, securing their home and having a plan for pets. Information can be found at the National Hurricane Center’s webpage.

Be informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio and Internet. Boaters can monitor its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16. For the most current information on port condition updates in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands visit https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/san-juan.

More weather information on Hurricane Bret’s progress can be found at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov.