Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Signs 10 Bills Into Law

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 21, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
WQCS
/

Florida - Thursday June 22, 2023: Governor DeSantis has signed the following ten bills into law:

CS/HB 1133 – Physician Assistant Licensure

CS/HB 1175 – Sarasota County

CS/HB 1189 – Monuments

HB 1207 – Operation New Hope

HB 1225 – Sanford Airport Authority, Seminole County

HB 1237 – North River Fire District, Manatee County

HB 1255 – West Orange Healthcare District, Orange County

HB 1563 – Greater Seminole Area Special Recreation District, Pinellas County

HB 1603 – Okeechobee County

CS/HB 1643 – Mid-Bay Bridge Authority, Okaloosa County

To view the transmittal letter, click here.

WQCS
See stories by WQCS