5AM Thursday: Tropical Depression #4 Expected to Become a Storm by the Weekend

Florida - Thursday June 22, 2023: The disturbance that has been trailing Tropical Storm Bret has now become Tropical Depression #4, and forecasters expect it to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Cindy in the coming days.

Each system is on a different path. Bret is moving across the Lesser Antilles into the Caribbean where wind shear is expected to break it apart over the weekend. Tropical Depression #4 is on a north-west track and should gain strength in the coming days, however most models have it traveling into the north central Atlantic. It is not expected to pose any threat to the mainland U.S.

ADVISORY #1 on Tropical Depression #4 - Thursday 5AM

At 500 AM EST the center of Tropical Depression Four was located near latitude 10.9 North, longitude 41.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion is expected to increase with a turn toward the northwest during the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm in a day or so.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Combined seas are estimated to be around 9 ft. Seas will continue to build as Four is expected to intensify into a tropical storm later today as it continues westward.