PSLPD: Fort Pierce Man Stopped for Speeding, Arrested on Drug Charge

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
Roth Schwarz
PSLPD
/
Roth Schwarz

Port St. Lucie - Thursday June 21, 2023: Wednesday night around 9:30 pm Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) stopped a vehicle on Crosstown Parkway going 73 mph in a 45 mph zone.

In the drivers wallet officers found two baggies of fentanyl/methamphetamine.

55-Year-Old Roth Schwarz of Ft. Pierce was then arrested and taken to jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was cited for his speed and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

