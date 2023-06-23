Governor Signs 10 Bills Into Law

Florida - Friday June 23, 2023: Governor DeSantis has signed the following 10 bills into law:

CS/CS/HB 121 – Florida Kidcare Program Eligibility

CS/CS/HB 299 – Education and Training for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Forms of Dementia

CS/HB 339 – Education of Dependents of Deceased or Disabled Servicemembers, Prisoners of war, and Persons Missing in Action

CS/CS/HB 625 – Children’s Initiative Projects

HB 795 – Private Instructional Personnel

CS/CS/HB 935 – Chiefs of Police

HB 945 – Jupiter Inlet District, Palm Beach County

CS/HB 967 – Medicaid Coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitors

CS/HB 977 – Clerks of Court

CS/CS/HB 1281 – Preemption Over Utility Service Restrictions

To view the transmittal letter, click here.