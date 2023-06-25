Donate
Governor Signs 9 Bills into Law

Published June 25, 2023
Sunday June 25, 2023: Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/SB 978 – Secured Transactions

SB 1442 – Terrorism

CS/CS/SB 7016 – Department of Corrections

SB 7044 – Changes in Ownership of or Interest in Pari-Mutuel Permits

HB 1349 – Mental Health Treatment

CS/CS/HB 1383 – Specialty Contractors

CS/CS/HB 1489 – Designation of Brevard Barrier Island Area as Area of Critical State Concern

CS/CS/HB 1517 – Agency for Persons with Disabilities

HB 1561 – Duval County

To view the transmittal letters, click here.

