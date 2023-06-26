FHP: Indian River County Crash Claims the Life of 68-Year-Old Man

Indian River County - Monday June 26, 2023: A Friday afternoon crash in Indian River County claimed the life of a 68-year-old man.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to the crash at 2:23 p.m. which occurred near the intersection of U.S. #1/SR #5 and 99th Street just east of city limits of Sebastian.

The 68-year-old was driving a 1967 blue Volkswagen Beetle. He was stopped at a posted stop sign facing eastbound on 99th Street at US Highway #1.

A 47-year-old man was in a 2022 white Lexus IS sedan, traveling south on US Highway 1 in the inside lane approaching 99th Street.

According to an FHP release, the 68-year-old "failed to yield the right of way" and crossed the southbound lanes of U.S. #1 in an attempt to turn left and travel northbound on U.S. #1.

He entered the path of the oncoming Lexus which struck the driver's side of the VW Beetle broadside.

The VW came to a final rest facing southeast on the east shoulder of U.S. #1. The Lexus ended up facing southeast in the northbound outside lane of U.S. #1.

The 68-year-old driver of the VW was rushed to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.