Request for Delay in Trump's Fort Pierce Document Trial No Surprise

Fort Pierce - Monday June 26, 2023: The Department's of Justice's Special Counsel Jack Smith has asked Federal District Court Judge Aileen Cannon to postpone the start of former President Trump's Fort Pierce trial until December 11. It’s the first of a number of motions expected to delay the August 14th date initially set by the Judge.

No surprise says, Richard Kibbey a Stuart lawyer with more than 40 years of courtroom experience as a prosecutor and now a defense attorney. The motion to continue the trial was expected and he says a similar motion from the defense is likely as well.

“He (Smith) may be looking at this thing and saying there is no way, even competent counsel, are going to be ready for a summer trial so he’s probably trying to protect the record so that whatever happens down the road its not nullified because everybody rushed it," said Kibbey. "And the defense, there also going to be asking for a continuance.”

We should expect plenty of motion hearings before the trial begins, says Kibbey. Trump won’t have to be present for each one, but he says it’s in his interest to in the Fort Pierce Federal Courthouse every day, once the trial begin. “The Judge may release him, but the jury is going to wonder why and it may look bad and it may result in some prejudice to him. So, I would expect that in a case of this magnitude former President Trump would be there each and every day of the trial.”

However, Kibbey acknowledges that the jury pool is more likely to be prejudiced in favor of Trump given that potential jurors will be drawn from Okeechobee, Highlands and the Treasure Coast Counties which voted overwhelming for Trump in the last election. “From what the polls show, former President Trump has a very strong and loyal following in all of those counties so there is a potential advantage to him in selecting from jurors that are favorable to his side.”

Which raises questions about Judge Cannon’s decision to hold the trial in Fort Pierce. She was appointed by Trump and issued rulings last year in the documents case favorable to the former President which were later overturned by a conservative appeals court.

“She doesn’t have to explain her decision," said Kibbey. "But there is a lot of practical basis that I’m sure she looked at, and the courthouse in Fort Pierce is very adequate to handle a case of this nature.”