PSLPD: Four-Hour Standoff Ends After SWAT Detains Man Accused of Shooting and Wounding a Family Member

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday June 28, 2023: A 54-year-old armed man experiencing what Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) describe as a "mental health crisis" was taken into custody Tuesday night by the PSLPD SWAT team after a four hour standoff.

A family member attempted to intervene and disarm the disturbed man and during the struggle the gun went off and wounded a 70-year-old family member in the arm.

Another family member called 911 while driving the gunshot victim to the hospital. The wound was non-life threatening and the 70-year-old was treated and released.

At 10:13 p.m. last night PSLPD Road Patrol Officers, the SWAT Team, and the Crisis Negotiation Team all responded to the home in the 100 block of NW Curry Street of Port St. Lucie.

For over four-hours they attempted to make contact with the 54-year-old and get him to come out and surrender, "but were unable to do so," states the release from PSLPD.

Eventually the SWAT Team made entry into the home and took the 54-year-old man into custody. He was taken in from a mental health evaluation.

The other family members were found safe and unharmed in a bedroom.

The investigation is ongoing.