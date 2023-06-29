St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Re-Accredited; Awarded 'Excelsior' Recognition

St. Lucie County - Thursday June 29, 2023: Sheriff Ken Mascara announced today that the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) has reaccredited the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office for another three years and reaffirmed its status as an Excelsior agency.

According to the Sheriff, the CFA facilitates a peer-led evaluation process every three years by which participating agencies are measured against industry-recognized standards of excellence.

“I was humbled and honored to stand before the Commission of Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) for the last time as Sheriff and was appreciative of the Commission's feedback," said Sheriff Ken Mascara. “The fact that our agency has yet again been reaccredited is a testament to our agency’s commitment to excellence and the hard work by our dedicated employees each and every day to keep our community s

afe.”

STATEMENT FROM MICHAEL M. SOMBERG, ASSESSMENT TEAM LEADER

"It is the unanimous recommendation of the team that the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office be awarded reaccreditation with Excelsior Status at the next Commission meeting.

"This is an exceptional agency led by an exceptional leader with exceptional people. Should the Commission wish to point out an agency that personifies accreditation, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s is that agency. Every member the team encountered was professional, helpful, and knowledgeable. It made for a very smooth formal assessment with no issues whatsoever. The Accreditation Manager did an outstanding job with the files and the organization of the onsite.

"On a point of personal privilege, it has been my honor and privilege to have known Sheriff Mascara for many years, dating back to his service on the Commission. He has served with integrity and always acted honorably as the Sheriff. He has served as the Sheriff of St. Lucie County since 2000. He has announced he is retiring at this end of this term of office. This was his last formal assessment.

"I would be remiss not to say that under his leadership this is a flagship agency. Moreover, all of us who believe in accreditation owe a debt of gratitude to him for his service on the Commission and for those years where he was the Chair. The process is as good as it is today because of his leadership and service as a Commissioner and the Chair. Sheriff Mascara has led by example and his years of service and the mark he has left on our profession and this agency is the textbook definition of public service.

"I know we all thank him for his service and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."