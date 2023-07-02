Lighthouse Arts Center Celebrates 'Save Our Shores' Exhibit on August 3

Tequesta - Sunday July 2, 2023: Lighthouse ArtCenter has completed "Save Our Shores," an eight-week-long conservation art project created by summer campers in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) at Blowing Rocks Preserve.

The exhibition showcases eight assemblages constructed from marine debris that represent species found at Blowing Rocks Preserve to highlight the natural beauty of our shores and raise awareness about the need to protect coastal ecosystems.

On Thursday, August 3, from 5 to 7 pm, the public can attend a free event celebrating the collaborative art project. The family-friendly evening is for art enthusiasts, nature lovers, and anyone interested in preserving the beauty of our coastal environments. Attendees can interact with representatives from the Nature Conservancy and enjoy great art, lite bites, and refreshments. For more information, visit lighthousearts.org.

"We are incredibly proud of the young artists who have participated in this exhibition," said Executive Director Jeni Licata. "It's been inspiring to see the kids work together to create this project while raising awareness about the need for conservation efforts to protect our shores. We are grateful for the collaboration with The Nature Conservancy and the opportunity to engage these young artists in a meaningful cause."

By collaborating with TNC, Lighthouse ArtCenter created a connection between art, nature, and conservation for summer campers aged 6 - 12. TNC's expertise was instrumental in shaping the summer camp curriculum. It included guest speakers from The Nature Conservancy who taught the campers about the natural habitat at Blowing Rocks Preserve and preserving and safeguarding coastal habitats. Campers created a collaborative piece of art each week representing a species found at Blowing Rocks Preserve. Assemblages include a Brown Pelican, Portuguese Man O War, Queen Angelfish, Blue Tang, Red Mangrove, Fiddler Crab, Green Sea Turtle, West Indian Manatee, and Zebra Longwing Butterfly.

Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery & School of Art is 501c(3) not-for-profit founded in 1964 by eight artists and Christopher Norton. The center has grown into a three-building campus consisting of a Gallery & 2D Studio, 3D Studio, and a Jewelry & Textile Studio.

For more information, visit https://www.lighthousearts.org.

LIGHTHOUSE ARTCENTER GALLERY AND 2D STUDIO

373 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL 33469

561-746-3101

3D STUDIO

395 Seabrook Road, Tequesta, FL 33469

STUDIO 385

Jewelry and Textiles

385 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL 33469