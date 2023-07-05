Donate
AAA Florida : Average Price for Unleaded Falls to $3.26 a Gallon Statewide

WQCS | By WQCS
Published July 5, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT
AAA Florida
/

Florida - Wednesday July 5, 2023: As of today, Wednesday July 5, the average price for unleaded fuel in Florida has fallen to $3.26 a gallon. That is a 9-cent decline since last week Monday.

Along the Treasure Coast average prices range from a high of $3.36 in Martin County to a low of $3.31; a high of $3.31 to a low of $3.25 in St. Lucie County; and a high of $3.25 to a low of $3.20 in Indian River County.

The national average stands at $3.52 as of today, June 5.

