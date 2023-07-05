State Budget Includes $1.5M for Improvements to Avenue D in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Wednesday July 5, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce has been approved to receive $1.5 million in state funding for proposed Avenue D Road improvements. Governor DeSantis signed the FY24 Florida budget in Fort Pierce on June 15, 2023, which included the appropriation.

Due to the steadfast support of Representative Dana Trabulsy and Senator Erin Grall, the project advanced through the legislative process and the outcome will benefit the residents and visitors in our beautiful City, as well as the great State of Florida. The City of Fort Pierce has Governor DeSantis and the State Legislators to thank.

The funds will be used to complete needed road enhancements along Avenue D that will increase visibility, safety, and connectivity for two of the city’s oldest historic neighborhoods, Lincoln Park and Edgartown. The $3,000,000 project spans 1.84 miles from 29th Street east to Indian River Drive and is expected to be completed in July 2024.

The plans include resurfacing the roadway from N. 29th Street to US 1, removing the concrete paver intersection and mid-block crosswalks, and installing decorative stamped asphalt crosswalks. US 1 to Indian River Drive will be reconstructed to include new sidewalks, landscaping, and street lighting.

The completed project will aid in revitalizing the Avenue D commercial corridor and create a safer connection linking the two districts across a major thoroughfare with close proximity to Downtown Fort Pierce.