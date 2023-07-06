FHP: 9 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash in Indian River County

Indian River County - Thursday July 6, 2023: Nine people were injured Wednesday when a black Acura SUV, a 2018 Ford pick-up and a 2020 Chevy truck hauling a trailer crashed near the Indian River Fair Grounds.

It happened just before noon at the intersection of 77th Street and 58th Avenue/Kings Highway.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that the Acura SUV was heading east on 77th Street approaching 58th Ave. and the driver "failed to observe the stop sign and flashing red lights ahead, and failed to yield the right-of-way (to the) north and southbound traffic" on 58th Avenue.

There, in the intersection, the Acura entered the "path of travel" of the Ford pick-up which was heading south on 58th Avenue and the northbound Chevy truck and trailer heading north. All 3 vehicles crashed.

Acura 2 injuries

The 43 year old driver of the Acura and his 26 year old female passenger, both from Vero Beach, were injured.

Ford pick-up 3 injuries

The 38 year-old Palmetto Bay woman driving the Ford pick-up was taken to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries." An adult female passenger (age not given) was also transported along with an infant boy were also taken to local hospitals, both with what FHP also reported as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Chevy Truck - 4 injuries

The 43 year-old Fort Pierce man driving the Chevy truck and trailer had three fellow Fort Pierce passengers, a 43 year-old man, a 21 year-old woman, and another 20 year-old woman. All r suffered injuries as well.

