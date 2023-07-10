City of Port St. Lucie Launches Its First Podcast

Port St. Lucie - Monday July 10, 2023: The City of Port St. Lucie has launched its first podcast dubbed > PSL On The Mic.

The first episode aired last Friday July 7, and subsequent programs will air every two weeks thereafter. The host of the program is PSL Social Media Manager Maureen Kenyon who chatc with staff, including Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin, about topics important to residents such as growth and development, taxes, parks projects and public safety.

PSL On The Mic is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and a video recording will be available occasionally on the City’s YouTube channel, CityPortStLucie.

The City of Port St. Lucie is always looking for innovative ways to share information with its residents, especially young people.

PSL On The Mic fulfills this goal by adding yet another tool that enables us to educate and inform and offer updates about City programs, projects and initiatives.

Topics will be mostly resident-driven, and the City encourages suggestions and ideas for future episodes. Share them with us at: www.cityofpsl.com/podcast.