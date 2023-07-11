Corps Gets Some Breathing Room Over Rising Level of Lake Okeechobee

South Florida - Tuesday July 11, 2023: The Army Corps continues to keep Lake Okeechobee sealed, postponing, for as long as they can, the risk of sending any toxic algae down either the Caloosahatchee or the St. Lucie estuaries.

However, in its most recent update on the Lake, the Corps said mother nature has given them a little more breathing room.

Col. James Booth pointed out that the heavy rains of June have fallen off a bit, and the extent of algae covering Lake Okeechobee has eased as well. “It does give us a little more flexibility if opportunities arise to bring Lake levels down, and it can reduce some of the stress in that decision, so we’re very happy to see that.”

As of Monday, the level of Lake Okeechobee stood at 14.87 feet, about two inches higher than the week before and a foot and 11 inches higher than last year at this time.

But despite the rising levels, Col. Booth said level they can continue to hold water in the Lake for another month or two. “I’m looking more towards the late august September time frame where I would have concerns that we may have to look at releases, but right now, I don’t think we’re close," he said.

Those concerns begin when the lake level reaches 16 and a half feet or so, roughly two feet from where it is now … if it comes to that, releases will become necessary. “When we start to go in that area," said Col. Booth, "we will look to maximize flows likely in all directions to get water off the Lake in that scenario.”