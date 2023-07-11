Donate
Emergency Landing at SLC Airport, No Injuries

WQCS
Published July 11, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
St. Lucie County - Tuesday July 11, 2023: A single engine plane came in for an emergency landing at the St. Lucie County Airport Tuesday morning after its right-side landing gear failed to come down and lock into place.

About 11:20 a.m. the pilot called ahead when he was 2 miles east of the airport to report the problem. St. Lucie County Fire District responded and doused the plane on touchdown, but there was no fire.

The pilot was able to bring the plane down on the nose wheel and left-side gear. The pilot and his three passenger were uninjured.

