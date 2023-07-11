G-36 Boat Lock in Okeechobee County Temporarily Closed Until Further Notice

Okeechobee County - Tuesday July 11, 2023: The G-36 Boat Lock, also known as the Henry Creek Boat Lock, on Lake Okeechobee in Okeechobee County is temporarily closed to navigation until further notice. The boat lock will re-open as soon as possible.

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation .