MCSO: Port St. Lucie Man Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges After Running a Red Light

Martin County - Monday July 10, 2023: A routine traffic stop of a vehicle that ran a red light ended up with the arrest of the driver on multiple gun and drug charges.

38-year-old Sylvester McGlothurn of Port St. Lucie was pulled-over last Thursday by a Martin County Sheriff Deputy (MCSO). Inside the vehicle the Deputy saw a rifle which McGlothurn initially said he bought for $400 from an un-known person during a recent trip to Georgia.

However, according to a release from MCSO, the Deputy learned that the weapon had been reported stolen in Georgia.

The Deputy also found a handgun in the vehicle and a back pack in which cocaine was found.

McGlothurn, a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance, and running a red light.

He was booked into the Martin County Jail.