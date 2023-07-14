Five Appointed to the Florida Gateway College District Board of Trustees 

Florida - Friday - July 14, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed the following five people to the Florida Gateway College District Board of Trustees:

Robert “Chuck” Brannan III - Brannan is a Self-Employed Owner of Farming and Ranching and the Florida House Representative for District 10 where he has served since 2018. He was previously a Deputy Sheriff and Chief Investigator at the Baker County Sheriff's Office. Brannan earned his associate degree from Florida Gateway College and his bachelor's degree from the University of Florida.

John Crawford - Crawford is a Principal for Baker County Public Schools. He is a member of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Domestic Security Coordinating Group. Crawford earned his associate degree from Florida Gateway College and his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from the University of North Florida.

John Medina - Medina is the President and Chief Executive Officer of First Federal Bank. He is a veteran of the United States Army and has served as the Treasurer for the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Suwannee Valley 4C’s. Medina earned his associate degree from Florida Gateway College, his bachelor’s degree in international business from Florida State University, and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

Suzanne Norris - Norris is the Executive Vice President of Millennium Bank. She previously served as the President of the University of Florida Alumni Association and served on the Gainesville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Norris earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

Dr. Miguel Tepedino - Dr. Tepedino is a Medical Doctor at North Florida Family Medicine and an Adjunct Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Florida. He previously served as the Medical Director of Florida Gateway College. Dr. Tepedino earned his bachelor’s degree in microbiology and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.