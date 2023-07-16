S-65E Boat Lock in Okeechobee County Will Be Temporarily Closed July 18-31

Okeechobee County - Sunday July 16, 2023: S-65E Boat Lock on the Kissimmee River in Okeechobee County will be temporarily closed to navigation starting Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The boat lock is expected to re-open on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation.