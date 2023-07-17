Mattamy Homes: Kiplinger Conservancy Trail Dedication July 19

Newfield - Monday July 17, 2023: This Wednesday, July 19, Mattamy Homes will hold an "inaugural event" for the Trails at Kiplinger Conservancy (KC Trails) in Newfield.

The Trails at Kiplinger Conservancy are officially set to open this fall in Newfield. They are a vast network of hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding .

The event will include the unveiling of a plaque commemorating the initial trailhead at KC Trails. KC Trails will also include Martin County’s first-ever gopher tortoise preserve.

Newfield, which is located in western Palm City between the Turnpike and I-95, was conceived and introduced by nationally known economic journalist Knight Kiplinger, whose family, for more than four decades, owned the vast expanse of land on which Newfield is being built.

Mattamy Homes now serves as master developer of Newfield, which has earned widespread public support for its permanent protection of 70 percent of the total 3,400-acre property, including pasture, wetlands, and lakes. Phase 1 of Newfield encompasses 139 acres, including KC Trails, as well as the 70-acre sustainable Newfield Farm, 1,250 homes and a town center. Mattamy plans to break ground on home construction at Newfield later this year.

MATTAMY HOMES

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America.

Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.