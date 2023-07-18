Fort Pierce Police Arrest Suspect in Double Homicide

Fort Pierce - Tuesday July 18, 2023: Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) have arrested a suspect in the double homicide last Friday night.

PSLPD responded 7:40 pm to a report of multiple shots fired at a convenience store in the 2400 block of Avenue D. When they arrived they found three men who had been shot multiple times, 45-year-old, a 51-year-old, and a 44-year-old.

All three victims were transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue. The 45-year-old and the 51-year-old both died from their wounds. The 44-year-old was listed in critical condition.

Shortly after the shooting 32-year-old Alah Nawef Shehadeh was initially taken into custody. He has now been charged with two counts of homicide/murder without premeditation and one count of attempted homicide/murder without premeditation.

Shehadeh is now being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

FPPD says this remains an open case, still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jesse Love at 772-467-6943 (office), 772-302-4790 (cell) or jlove@fppd.org; or Detective Dania Francois-Brown at 772-467-6911 (office), 772-979-1471 (cell) or dfrancois@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.