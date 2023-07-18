Seven Appointed to the Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council

Florida - Tuesday July 18, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed and/or re-appointed the following seven people to the Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council.

Ted Caviglia - Caviglia is an Operations Manager for DZ Block. He has been in the concrete masonry business for over 27 years and is the Former Operations Manager for A-1 Block Corporation. Caviglia is a producer member of Florida Independent Concrete and Associated Products, Inc.

Randy Dunlap - Dunlap is the President of Titan America, LLC. He is the Founder and former President of the Slag Cement Association. Dunlap earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Iowa.

Shawn McGee - McGee is the Co-Owner and Vice President of Oceanside Masonry. He is a fourth-generation mason and holds a General Contractors License in the state of Florida, as well as a Green Builder certification by Green Advantage.

Jerry Painter - Painter is the Owner of Jerry Painter Masonry Consulting. He is the former President of Painter Masonry, Inc. and previously served on the Santa Fe College Building Construction Advisory Committee. Painter attended Santa Fe College and the University of Florida.

Preston Sparkman - Sparkman is the Vice President of Sales for Quality Precast Company. He currently serves on the National Concrete Masonry Checkoff and the Florida Independent Concrete and Associated Products, Inc. Board of Directors.

Michael “Brad” Coolidge - Coolidge is the Safety and Environmental Manager of A-1 Block Corporation. He is a board member of Concrete Products Group and the Secretary and Committee Chair of Florida Independent Concrete & Associated Products, Inc. Coolidge attended Seminole State College.

Robert Melgaard - Melgaard is the Career & Technical Education Programs Administrator at the Florida Department of Corrections. He is a member of the Florida Masonry Apprenticeship and Education Foundation. Melgaard attended Florida Gateway College.

