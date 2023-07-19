NHC: Tropical Wave Off African Coast Given a 20% of Development

Florida - Wednesday July 19, 2023: The National Hurricane Center has identified a tropical wave in the far eastern tropical Atlantic off the African Coast. They are giving this disturbance a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

Tropical Wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Cloudiness and showers over the eastern tropical Atlantic centered a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands are associated with a tropical wave. While dry air should prevent significant organization during the next few days, environmental conditions could become more conducive for some development by this weekend while the wave moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.